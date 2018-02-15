WWI project prompts evacuation of Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A school in Grand Rapids was evacuated Thursday morning when a World War I project was believed to be three Molotov cocktails, according to WOOD-TV.

Police said three Molotov cocktails were found inside a locker at CA Frost Middle High School on Covell Avenue. Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesperson John Helmholt said the suspicious items were part of a World War I school project.

About 300 students were taken out of the building while bomb squads worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was made available.

