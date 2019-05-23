Grandmother of murdered Monroe girl Nevaeh Buchanan claims authorities aren't doing their job

MONROE, Mich. - Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department say they're still working to solve the murder of 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan, but the girl's grandmother claims they aren't doing their job.

"If the detective sees this, fine, let him see it. Monroe County is not doing their job," Sherry Buchanan said.

Friday marks 10 years since an Amber Alert was issued for Nevaeh Buchanan. The 5-year-old's body was found June 4, 2009.

Nevaeh Buchanan was last seen playing outside an apartment complex in Monroe before her body was discovered encased in concrete near the River Raisin.

Sherry Buchanan said she keeps evidence bags at her home because they give her comfort.

