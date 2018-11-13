Gray wolf relocated from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park this fall dies

A pack of gray wolves in Isle Royale National Park in northern Michigan.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - A gray wolf relocated from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park this fall has died.

The male wolf was among four taken to the Lake Superior island park as part of a multi-year effort to rebuild its declining wolf population.

Officials began looking for the animal when its tracking collar showed it was no longer on the move. The cause of death is unclear.

The other three relocated wolves are doing well.

