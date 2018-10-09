Great Dane shot in Pontiac home invasion, police search for suspects

PONTIAC, Mich. - Pontiac police are searching for three unidentified men who broke into a home in the 300 block of West Yale Avenue wearing masks and armed with guns.

According to the homeowner, one of the suspects was scared of the Great Dane in the home and asked, "Where’s it at?"

The victim asked two of the suspects to stay in the front room with her while the third went down the hall to her bedroom.

The suspect who appeared to have been scared by the dog then shot the animal one time.

The two suspects in the front room fled the residence using the front door.

The third suspect pushed out the air conditioning unit in the victim's bedroom and fled the residence by climbing out of the window.

The homeowner was not injured. The Great Dane was transported to a 24 hour emergency veterinary clinic where he was later euthanized due to his injuries.

According to the homeowner the suspects are black men and all residents of the City of Pontiac. They are 22, 24, and 40 years old.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.