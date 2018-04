NOVI, Mich. - The Great Lakes Art Fair ends Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace -- 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi.

The fair goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features nearly 200 artists and their art displays.

Tickets are $7 for adults. Children 12 and under get in for free. There is also free parking on site.

For more information, visit greatlakesartfair.com.

