Grilling in Warren could result in $1,000 fine

WARREN, Mich. - Grilling in Warren could earn you a $1,000 fine, depending on where you grill.

The city is considering banning open flames under structures in an effort to prevent house and garage fires.

"It [the grill] is not real safe up against the house like that," Warren resident Tom Waldorf said.

Some Warren residents agree with the possible ordinance, while others disagree.

"I think that it's ridiculous that they are trying to pass that law. We've always had fire pits, we've always had BBQs," Warren resident Garnetta Anderson said.

The city does not have an issue with residents having a grill -- the problem is where the grill is located. If Warren adopts the ordinance, residents would not be able to cook over an open flame within an enclosed or partially enclosed structure, meaning grilling would not be allowed on covered porches, patios or inside garages.

The fines could be up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.

Part of Warren's reasoning for the ordinance comes from 2015, when a grill at a home started a garage fire that killed a 17-year-old girl.

Detroit and other surrounding cities have similar rules as well, and some include rules against open flames in apartments or condos.

Warren leaders have not made any final decisions yet and are still in discussion on the matter. There is no deadline for Warren City Council to make the decision.

