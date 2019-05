CLINTON TWP., Mich. - A deadly crash has closed both directions of Groesbeck at Metro Parkway and west bound Metro Parkway at Gratiot in Clinton Township.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m.

It appears that an SUV may have run a red light hitting a car and also bring the traffic lights down.

Police expect the roads to be closed for several hours while they do the investigation and clean up the traffic lights.