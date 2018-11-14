Grosse Ile family concerned for young children after coyote attacks, kills dog

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - A Downriver family is living a nightmare all over again after a second pet became the victim of a coyote and they're concerned the coyotes won't stop with their pets next time they attack.

The family dog Marley, 9, keeps staring at the door hoping its sister Abby will walk through it.

Abby was let outside, as usually, but didn't make it back inside Monday night. In fact, the moment Jeff Giacomantonio's mother let the dog out a coyote snatched the poodle.

"They waited for my mom to walk in and literally made the attack, as soon as she walked in they attacked," he said.

The family's house backs up to more than 30 acres of woods in Gross Ile and sightings of large coyotes lurking are becoming all too common. Not just in the woods, but neighbors' yards too.

Just over a year ago their dog Marley was attacked and nearly killed by a coyote. Marley managed to break free. Jeff and his family believe something needs to be done to curb the growing coyote population.

"A lot of people are telling us to take matters into our own hands, but it's against the law to carry firearms in the Gross Ile Township so we're kind of stuck with our hands tied up at this point," he said.

He fears the wild animals may even become more aggressive, and he has young children.

"The coyotes could possibly grab them and mistake them for a small animal," he said. "So, yeah, we're real nervous right now."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.