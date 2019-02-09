Grosse Pointe Farms residents warned about phone scam

The Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety issued a warning to residents and business owners about a new telephone scam.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - The Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety issued a warning to residents and business owners about a new telephone scam.

Over the last few days, the agency has received calls from residents stating they answered calls from someone posing as an IRS agent.

The scammer told residents a warrant would be issued for their arrest unless a payment was made immediately.

Police said the scammer managed to duplicate the department's telephone number.

"Persons receiving calls will show on their caller ID 313-885-2100 which is the telephone number to our station. This could possibly help the scammer make their call seem more valid to potential victims," the GPFDPS said in a statement released Saturday on the phone scam.

Residents and business owners should know that the public safety department would never call making such threats. The scam seems to be occurring nationwide, according to the department.

If you think or know that you owe taxes call the IRS at 800-829-1040 and an IRS employee can help you resolve a payment issue, if one exists.