Grosse Pointe Farms man accused of larceny in antique auto parts sale

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Grosse Pointe Farms man is accused of committing larceny during an antique auto parts sale with someone in Bloomfield Township.

A Bloomfield Township resident called police at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 3 from the 4000 block of Squirrel Road. He told officers he had entered into a contract to buy antique auto parts from Jeremy Bartley Birmingham for $2,800.

The payment was delivered, but the auto parts were not, according to authorities.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Birmingham, and he was taken into custody.

Birmingham, 33, was arraigned Wednesday in 48th District Court on the charge of larceny by false pretenses.

He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

