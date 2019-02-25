Grosse Pointe man killed by 19-year-old drunk driver in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 81-year-old Grosse Pointe man was struck and killed by a drunk driver last Thursday and Clinton Township.

The crash happened Thursday, Feb. 21 just after 10 p.m. on Utica Road near Edsel Street.

Police said a 19-year-old woman crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Hans Gerhard Schwallbach. He was transported to a hospital where he died on Friday night.

Clinton Township police have charged the driver, Morgan Joan Coley of Macomb Township, with operating while intoxicated causing death. She faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

