Grosse Pointe Park family killed in Colorado crash after hitting jackknifed semi truck

STERLING, Colo. - A Grosse Pointe Park family was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Saturday in Sterling, Colorado.

Police said Christina Daskas Toth and Thomas Toth, both 48, as well as two girls, 11 and 8, died after hitting a jackknifed truck about 12:10 p.m.

Christina Daskas Toth was an attorney based out of Birmingham, Michigan. The children attended Maire Elementary School in Grosse Pointe.

The victims were in a Chrysler Pacifica, which crashed into the side of the trailer on I-76 and went under the truck, police said.

Police said it is not clear if drugs, alcohol or icy roads were factors in the crash. Roads in the area were slick at the time. Speed was a factor, but it was unclear whether the truck or Pacifica were speeding.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.