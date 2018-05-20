Grosse Pointe Park man convicted for selling infected body parts to be sentenced Monday

DETROIT - A Grosse Pointe Park man who was convicted with selling infected body parts for research back in January will be sentenced on Monday.

Arthur Rathburn was accused of covering up the fact that the body parts had tested positive for hepatitis B and HIV. They were used for medical training at national conferences. There were no reports of illness from conference attendees.

Rathburn was convicted of eight crimes, including illegal transportation of hazardous material. Some of the crimes carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison apiece.

Rathburn will be sentenced Monday morning at 10 a.m. by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse in Detroit. The hearing will not be live streamed.

The government's witnesses included Rathburn's ex-wife, who pleaded guilty to fraud.

A federal agent told jurors about raiding Rathburn's International Biological Inc. warehouse four years ago. Agent Leslie Larsen said she saw body parts frozen together.

Defense lawyers said Rathburn may have been negligent but he didn't commit crimes.

