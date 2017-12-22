Exotic pet shopping? Grosse Pointe Woods pet shop offers holiday special on baby yeti

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Lou's Pet Shop has been providing pets to families of Metro Detroit for almost half a century, and for this holiday season, the store is offering a new critter that hasn't been sold before.

In a Facebook post published Thursday morning, Lou's Pet Shop announced a limited supply of the legendary Nepali folklore ape creature said to inhabit the Himalayan region of Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet.

The post reads:

Just in for the holidays, we have a very limited supply of baby northern yeti available. These little mammals make great Christmas gifts and will sell fast! They imprint on their owners very quickly and eat most name brand cat/dog food. Northern yeti are easily potty trained and are great with kids/other pets! Please give us a ring for details! 313-885-1560

The Abominable Snowman has been seen in pop culture for close to 200 years, and has been featured in comics, movies, novels and even the stop-motion "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special aired on NBC in 1964.

Many scientific research expeditions have attempted to unearth the truth behind the legendary creature, with potential sightings as recent as December 2017.

It is unknown if the yeti can survive on cat or dog foods.

Dr. Matako Nabuka, a Japanese expert on Himalayan languages, spent 12 years in Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan researching the yeti. He concluded that the "yeti" was actually the regional Tibetan dialect's word for the Himalayan Brown Bear, "meti." Those who believe the Abominable Snowman exists aren't convinced.

