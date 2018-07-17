Groundbreaking begins for Gordie Howe Bridge in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Groundbreaking officially began Tuesday for the Gordie Howe Bridge in Southwest Detroit.

Officials in Detroit and Canada came together Tuesday for what many are calling a big win. Officials said the groundbreaking has been decades in the making, but there are still some challenges ahead.

"This also represents a pivotal part of our turnaround," Detroit police Chief James Craig said.

A number of leaders, including Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, spoke about the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

"We let politics get ahead of common sense, and that's what stopped this bridge from moving forward far too long," Snyder said.

Prep work is underway for the six-lane span that will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America.

"I know this bridge will break all kinds of records, from the most commerce and prosperity of any border crossing in the world," U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft said.

Canada is paying for the bridge.

"This project's for jobs," said Amarjeet Sohi, the minister of infrastructure and communities. "This project's for economic growth."

Getting to this point was challenging for officials.

"It's been going on far too long, and I think it should be wrapped up," resident Robert Messenger said.

More than 250 properties were demolished, forcing some families to leave. The Moroun family, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, has been fighting the project.

"I've never been anti-Ambassador Bridge," Snyder said. "I'm for the Gordie Howe Bridge because we need it."

There are still legal hurdles ahead.

"We're back in court on July 23 or 24 about necessity, and again, as Snyder said, this bridge is being built on both sides of the border," Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority chair Dwight Duncan said.

Full-scale construction on the bridge will begin this fall.

