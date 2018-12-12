Groundbreaking set for Bedrock's Monroe Blocks project in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Monroe Blocks, a major development in Downtown Detroit, is set to break ground Thursday morning near Campus Martius.

The $800 million transformation of the Monroe Blocks between the Greektown district and Campus Martius Park will deliver a 35-story, 810,000 square-foot office tower, 482 residential units, restaurants and retail, and three public plaza spaces.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday. You can watch it live on ClickOnDetroit.

Bedrock said Monroe Blocks will support 3,000 construction-related jobs and 4,600 new permanent jobs in the City of Detroit.

The development includes over an acre of public spaces, which are central to the design of the Monroe Blocks. The project is divided into two phases. Each phase is centered around a public plaza.

In addition, the first floor of the office and retail spaces are designed as public spaces for pedestrians to walk through and make connections in all directions.

The project is estimated to be complete by 2022.

Last December, Bedrock broke ground on a massive skyscraper on the old Hudson's site.

Here's a look at where Monroe Blocks fits into the Downtown Detroit map. The red is the Monroe Blocks project:

