Groundhog Day 2018: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

Punxsutawney, Penn. - Will the world's most famous groundhog, 'Punxsutawney Phil', see his shadow or will we have six-more-weeks of winter?

UPDATE: Phil predicts six more weeks of winter.

Last year, Celebrity ground hog Punxsutawney Phil awoke to see his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers prepare for new prognostication

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight — or will it be the shadows?

Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW’-nee) Phil’s handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

Some history behind Groundhog Day and Phil

The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

The groundhog's prediction is typically contained in a short poem, sometimes referencing current events or -- when the nearby Pittsburgh Steelers are participating -- a comment on the Super Bowl, which usually follows a few days later.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times -- including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.

GroundHog Day 2017: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

