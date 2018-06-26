Group holds picnic in Sterling Heights for children with life-threatening illnesses

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A group with the mission to grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses held a party for 400 of its closest friends at Freedom Hill.

Aidric Thompson has a bashful personality but a contagious smile, and his mother is open about his experience with muscular dystrophy. Unfortunately, there might be a limit on how long he will be around, and that's exactly why they attended the Rainbow Connection picnic to celebrate his life.

The Rainbow Connection throws the picnic for all of its families, knowing the children are fighters and a distraction is a blessing.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department took over the event 18 years ago, bringing fire trucks. The Police Department offers pony rides, bounce houses and more.

