YPSILANTI, Mich. - An Ypsilanti store employee said a group consisting of three young men followed a teen out of the store and fatally shot him in the parking lot Monday.

Marquise Gillespie, 16, was killed.

"He's too young. He was 16 years old. He just turned 16. That's so young," said Marget Gillespie, Marquise's aunt.

