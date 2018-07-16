Gunman dead after shooting Michigan State Police trooper

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A gunman is dead after shooting a police trooper during a traffic stop Friday in northern Michigan.

Police said the Houghton Lake Post trooper stopped a vehicle occupied by two males and a female in Missaukee County's Lake Township about 1:30 p.m. One of the males ran from the vehicle and fired at the trooper, hitting him several times, police said.

The trooper returned fire, police said. However, state police said an investigation revealed the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was conscious and alert when he was transported to a hospital, police said. He has been released from the hospital.

The two other vehicle occupants were arrested, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Gunman identified

On Monday, state police identified the gunman as 32-year-old Douglas Robert Sawyer, of Fenton. Sawyer had prior arrests for home invasion, drug crimes and weapons violations, state police said.

There were three warrants for Sawyer's arrest at the time of the shooting, police said. One of the warrants was for criminal sexual assault fourth-degree.

