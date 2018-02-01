Gunman fleeing police crashes into gas pump in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A gunman leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday crashed into a gas pump in Southwest Detroit, officials said.

Police said the man who crashed the car had fired a semi-automatic weapon into a house a few blocks away.

Officers chased his vehicle after the shooting, but he refused to pull over, police said. Surveillance video shows the speeding car crashing into a gas pump, tearing it out of the ground.

The driver got out and ran on foot, but police found him cowering under a bush, officials said.

Officers said they found a semi-automatic in the trunk of the car. They believe it's the one used in the shooting a few blocks away.

