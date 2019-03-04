Gunman kills 33-year-old man sitting in car on Detroit's east side, police say

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Detroit's east side.

The incident happened at 3:05 a.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Harper Avenue.

The victim and his girlfriend were sitting in his silver 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when a gunman walked up and fired multiple shots.

Police said the victim managed to drive a short distance away before he died from his injuries.

The suspected shooter is described as a man wearing dark clothing, police said.

