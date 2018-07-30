Guns stolen from Highland Park cellphone retail store

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A Metro PCS store in Highland Park was broken into early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the break-in occurred at about 3:26 a.m. at a Metro PCS store on 7 Mile Road. An unknown person forced their way into the store by prying back the steel security shade.

They left with two bags of merchandise, a small safe containing an undisclosed amount of money and two handguns -- a Glock and a Ruger.

The intruder was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.

The investigation is ongoing.

