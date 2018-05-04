Haggerty Road closed between 5 Mile and 6 Mile roads due to downed powerlines

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Multiple fallen powerlines have closed on Haggerty Road in Northville between 5 Mile and 6 Mile roads on Friday.

According to authorities, the road has been closed as they wait on DTE to repair and secure the area.

Police warn residents the road won't be reopened soon and to avoid the area.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, 57,000 DTE Energy customers were without power.

