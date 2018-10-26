Haier America recalls 137K top mount refrigerators due to fire hazard

Haier America has recalled 137,000 top-mount refrigerators due to an electrical component that can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerators and click here to schedule a free in-home repair or to receive a $150 rebate toward the purchase of a new Haier brand refrigerator.

Haier America has received three reports of smoke, fire and associated property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

