HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The longest-running housing discrimination lawsuit in the U.S. has outlived the judge who kept it for virtually his whole career.

Judge Damon Keith declared in 1971 that the tiny Detroit-area city of Hamtramck had intentionally forced out blacks or cut them off from the community.

Hamtramck eventually agreed to offer 200 family housing units, but three homes still haven't been built.

Keith died April 28 at age 96.