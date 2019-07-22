Hamtramck police continue to investigate attacks on women

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - There is new and exclusive information about two horrific attacks on women in Hamtramck.

Local 4 is learning about details that Hamtramck police did not reveal to the public.

Hamtramck police tell us they can’t reveal information about these attacks, or it will compromise the investigation, but we know the attacks were brutal and there is more than one person involved.

“People should be able to walk in their community and not be afraid, walk alone and not be afraid,” said Andrea Bonaventura of Hamtramck

Bonaventura and Anne Cousins are working to protect women. Both tend bar at the Painted Lady Lounge in Hamtramck, and both hand out pepper spray and alarms to people who want to protect themselves.

"The fact of the matter is there are people out there with bad intentions, having some self defense is good,” said Cousins, a Hamtramck resident.

On Friday, Local 4 reported that Hamtramck police are looking to identify one man in a blurry security camera image. Police put a safety alert on Facebook about two “assault complaints” and police did not report where the assaults took place. Sources confirm that these cases are far more serious than police have reported.

At midnight July 14, at Joseph Campeau near Cashmere, a teen walking alone was hit in the head with a brick, knocked unconscious and sexually assualted in an alley. The teen victim, we are told, is hearing impaired.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, sources confirm, a woman walking alone was followed home. The attacker forced his way into her house and sexually assaulted her, and the case is being handled as an attemped murder.

We know MSP has been called in to help in this investigation and the cases appear to be unrelated. Sources confirm that there are two people involved.

Hamtramck police stress that they can’t reveal information about the attacks or the people involved in both attacks to “protect the integrity” of the investigation. We are told police have video of both people. They will not say if those people are in custody.

Police urge women not to walk alone. An initiative is being organized to help keep women safe. To donate, click here.

