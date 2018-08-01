Hamtramck Police Department's K-9 receives body armor

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Hamtramck Police Department K-9 Udaa received body armor Wednesday morning as part of a charitable donation.

The bullet and stab protective vest was donated as part of a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K-9 Udaa's vest was sponsored by Theodore Sippel, of Manchester, Michigan, and embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of Sergeant Collin Rose, Wayne State University Police Dept., MI.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The company has provided over 3,000 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations at a cost of over $5.7 million.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

