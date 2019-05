Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in Hamtramck on May 23, 2019. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday on Danforth Street in Hamtramck just after 11:30 p.m.

According to authorities, shots were fired from a gray vehicle with multiple occupants. Detectives are canvassing the area looking for potential video of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5281.

