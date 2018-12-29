Hamtramck police release photos of men wanted for hookah lounge shooting

The Hamtramck Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 23. Police have released photos of two men wanted for the shooting.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The Hamtramck Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 23. Police have released photos of two men wanted for the shooting that took place at a Hamtramck hookah lounge on Joseph Campau Avenue.

During the shooting, 21-year-old Marquise McCray was shot and killed. Two other victims were struck by gunfire and treated at a hospital where they were released.

If anyone knows the identity of the two individuals pictured call police at 313-800-5280.

