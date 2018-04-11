Happy National Pet Day!

You may want to give your pet some extra love and attention today in honor of National Pet Day.

The annual day was created back in 2005 and is celebrated each year on April 11th.

New data shows 71% of millennials say they would take a pay cut if it meant they could bring their pet to work every day.

Also a Survey Monkey report for Netflix found 71% of people find their pets to be the best binge watching partner, with 84% saying they have watched Netflix with their pet.

