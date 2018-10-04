Harper Woods man accused of firing semi-automatic handgun stolen from parked vehicle

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Harper Woods man is facing up to 20 years in prison after he allegedly fired a semi-automatic handgun into the air after stealing it from a parked vehicle.

Police said Ivan Johnson, 55, was seen walking around 8 p.m. Monday in the 19300 block of Kenosha Street with a handgun. Officers were told Johnson had fired the handgun into the air at least once.

When Harper Woods officers approached Johnson, he threw the handgun on the ground, according to police.

Johnson was arrested and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered, officials said.

Investigators said he stole the handgun from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the R-Gang Liquor Store at 19500 North Kelly Road in Harper Woods.

Police said they confirmed Johnson fired the handgun into the air one time, but nobody was injured and no property was damaged.

Johnson was charged Wednesday in 32-A District Court with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, receiving and concealing stolen ammunition, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed pistol and seven felony firearms violations.

Johnson is being held on $20,000 bail.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 15.

