Harper Woods man accused of masturbating in window while gaining attention of 15-year-old neighbor

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Harper Woods man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly masturbated in front of his bedroom window while getting the attention of a 15-year-old girl next door, police said.

Paul Raymond Heabeart, 46, was masturbating Sunday at his home in the 20800 block of Anita Street and purposely got the girl's attention so she would see him through his bedroom window, according to authorities.

The girl immediately told her parents and the police, officials said.

Heabeart was arraigned Tuesday in 32-A District Court in front of Judge Daniel S. Palmer. He is charged with aggravated indecent exposure.

He faces up to two years in prison and must register as a sex offender if convicted.

Heabeart is being held on $50,000 bail and will have several restrictions, including a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

