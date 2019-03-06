Harper Woods man charged in connection with sexual assault of girl

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Harper Woods man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a girl.

Jerdderial Williams, 38, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a relationship and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities did not release the age of the victim.

Williams was taken into custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the 20700 block of Country Club on Feb. 28. An investigation led detectives to Williams.

He was given a $75,000 cash bond. Williams is due back in court for a preliminary examination March 20.

If convicted on the charges, he would spend a minimum of 25 years in prison.

