Harper Woods police: 5 arrested for allegedly carjacking teens

Five suspects are in custody in connection to a carjacking Sunday night in Harper Woods.

Here's the update from Harper Woods police:

HWDPS has (5) suspects in custody believed to be responsible for carjacking on Tyrone and Bournemouth Sunday night. Formal charges are expected today.

On Sunday January 13, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. an 18 year old female and a 16 year old female were sitting in their vehicle in the area of Tyrone and Bournemouth. The teens were approached by two male suspects armed with a large black handgun. The teens were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The teens fled on foot and sought help from nearby residents who called the police. HWDPS patrol officers immediately arrived in the area and assisted the distraught teens.

The carjacked vehicle was located by Harper Woods Police Officers within 5 hours of the original incident. Harper Woods Detectives and members from the A.C.T.I.O.N. Auto Theft Team began an intensive search for the suspects.

On Wednesday January 16, 2019, Harper Woods detectives and members from the A.C.T.I.O.N. Auto Theft Team executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Rockcastle in Harper Woods. (6) individuals were located and arrested inside this apartment. (5) of the individuals were identified as co-conspirators in the carjacking and are being held without bond pending authorized charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detectives also recovered evidence from the apartment to include the weapon used in the carjacking.

Additional suspect information will follow upon their anticipated arraignments. The 6th suspect has been released pending further investigation. There were no injuries resulting from this crime.



