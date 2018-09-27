Harper Woods police investigate theft after high gas levels found in vacant home

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Harper Woods police are investigating after a vacant home was broken into and high levels of gas were reported.

The home is in the 18900 block of Woodside Street. Police said a realtor had arrived at the home, smelled gas and saw a broken window. The realtor let DTE Energy know and DTE workers came to the home with Harper Woods police.

This investigation comes after a house explosion that injured three people on Lennon Street last Friday. Officials said that explosion was caused by a gas leak after someone broke into the vacant home to steal the furnace.

READ: Police say Harper Woods house explosion caused by gas leak after thieves tried to steal furnace

After the home on Woodside Street was considered safe officers and DTE officials entered and discovered the furnace, hot water heater and dryer were stolen.

The gas line from the dryer was left on after the break-in, which officials believe was the cause of the high levels of gas.

Police said the situation is similar to that of the explosion on Lennon Street, and could have been deadly.

Officials said if you smell gas, remove yourself from the area and contact 911 as soon as possible. Never try to handle a gas leak yourself.

DTE has offered a reward of $2,500 for information leading the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2530.

