Harper Woods police investigating armed home invasion

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Harper Woods police are investigating an armed home invasion in the 19900 block of Kenosha Street that happened around 2 a.m. Friday.

Before being dispatched to the location, police were warned that there were men with guns there. After arriving, officers were informed that several people, including a resident, were entering the home when they were approached by two men.

One of the men was armed with a handgun. The victims ran inside the home to get away from the men. The men entered the home demanding money, police said.

One of the men was seen holding a full-size Glock firearm. The men left the home on foot. Officers conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate the men. Police believe they left the area in a vehicle.

The first man is described as a black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, medium complexion, wearing a navy Nike jogging suit and ripped T-shirt. The second man is described as a black man who was wearing dark clothing. No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

