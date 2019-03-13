Harper Woods police investigating drive-by shooting

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Someone shot at a man Wednesday while he was walking in Harper Woods, police said.

Police said the victim was walking in the 21300 block of Bournemouth Street just before 3 p.m. when an SUV pulled up next to him and the passenger pointed a handgun at him. The man ran behind a dumpster, and the passenger fired several shots that hit the dumpster, police said. The victim was not injured.

Police said the vehicle sped toward Mack Avenue after the shooting.

The vehicle is described as a newer model gray SUV.

The driver is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie with large white writing on it and black pants.

The passenger is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

