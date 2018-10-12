Harper Woods police: Man arrested after exposing himself at elementary school parking lot

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly walking around a school parking lot with his genitals exposed, according to Harper Woods police.

A witness was picking up her child from the Beacon Elementary School Thursday at 4:30 p.m. when she said she saw an older black man walking through the parking lot and exposing himself.

Police took Reginald Lasale Richardson into custody and he was formally charged Friday.

He was charged with indecent exposure, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail.

A pretrial date is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. Richardson's bond was set at $75,000 cash.

