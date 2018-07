Harper Woods police said their 911 and administrative phone lines are down. (WDIV)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Harper Woods police said their 911 and administrative phone lines are down.

Any 911 calls will automatically transfer to the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety, police said. Grosse Pointe Woods police can reach Harper Woods police by radio.

Anyone who tries to call 911 and is unable to reach police with an urgent matter should call the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2410.

