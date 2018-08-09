Harper Woods police seek truck wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash

Police are seeking this truck in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a man in Harper Woods on August 9, 2018. (WDIV)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police are seeking the driver of a pickup truck that hit a man Thursday in Harper Woods.

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was crossing in a crosswalk at Harper Avenue and Bournemouth Road just before 3 p.m. when he was struck by a truck. The driver stopped briefly before backing up and fleeing through the Family Food parking lot, police said.

The victim is in serious condition at a hospital.

The truck is described as a green, mid-90s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a single cab and a white and blue Michigan license plate. The truck has an aluminum toolbox in the bed and front-end damage from the crash.

The driver is described as a white man with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 313-343-2530.

