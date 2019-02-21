Harper Woods woman accused of drunkenly crashing into Detroit house, killing her passenger

DETROIT - A Harper Woods woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a house on Detroit's east side, killing her passenger, police said.

Aleesha Dykes, 23, was driving just after midnight in mid-January in the 18700 block of Moross Road, east of Kelly Road, according to officials.

She lost control of the car and crashed into a home, injuring passenger John Ellis.

Ellis, 26, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries, officials said.

Dykes was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death in 36th District Court. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. She can't have a gun or drink alcohol and will wear a tether if released, police said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 8.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.