Harper Woods woman charged in fatal shooting of her child's father

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A Harper Woods woman has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of her child's father.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday that her office has charged 23-year-old Nija Monet Starke with first degree murder and felony firearm.

Investigators allege Starke shot and killed 44-year-old Eugene Jones Jr., the father of her child. Police said they were living together at the time of the homicide.

On March 10, 2019 at approximately 5:59 a.m., Harper Woods police received a 911 call requesting assistance in the 21400 block of Kingsville in Harper Woods, MI.

Upon arrival, Harper Woods police found Starke in the front room and discovered the victim on the bathroom floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is alleged that an altercation escalated and Starke fatally shot the victim. Medics were called to the scene. Jones Jr. was declared dead at the hospital.

Starke is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Harper Woods.

