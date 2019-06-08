Harrison High School in Farmington Hills hosting final book sale Saturday

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Harrison High School will be hosting a Final Book Sale on Saturday.

All remaining fiction, nonfiction, and reference books at Harrison High School will be sold at the Final Book Sale.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Harrison High School media center. The media center is located on the third floor of the building. Patrons are asked to enter through the west side of the building (over the bridge).

Farmington Public Schools invites community members to bring a bag to the sale and fill it for $3.

Cash or checks will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit Farmington Public Schools' high school media centers.

Harrison High School is located at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road.

