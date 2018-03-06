Harrison Township family loses everything in house fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A family in Macomb County began their week without a home and nothing to call their own.

A fire destroyed the house, located on Jeffers Court, early Sunday morning that was the home of soon-to-be-married couple Keith and Dawn Pelkey. The fire not only took their home, but most of their belongings.

The home was a 109-year-old farm home on Lake St. Clair and was once considered Keith's dream farm home. What caused the fire is still being looked into, but investigators are leaning towards it being an electrical fire.

The couple were set to get married in the backyard of their home this July. Fortunately, a Harrison Township fire investigator was able to save Dawn's wedding dress.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds for the family. You can click here to donate to the family.

