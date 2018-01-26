Harrison Township man accused of repeatedly trying to hit woman's car in fit of road rage

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old Harrison Township man was arrested after he was accused of trying to hit a woman's vehicle in a fit of road rage.

A woman called the Macomb County Sheriff's Office around 9 p.m. Tuesday to report a road rage incident. She told police a man was driving recklessly near Joy Boulevard and Irwin Drive in Harrison Township.

The woman said Joshua Books was swerving at her and trying to strike her vehicle. She said he repeatedly tried to hit her car, and at one point put his 1995 black Chevrolet Tahoe in reverse to try to back into her at a high speed.

She told police she tried to get away from Books, but he followed her.

The woman's juvenile daughter was in the car and called 911 while her mother focused on dodging Books, police said.

When deputies responded to the scene, they said Books had already fled. The woman gave a description of Books and specific details about the Tahoe, police said.

A deputy was familiar with the Tahoe and Books, who lives close to where the incident happened, police said.

Deputies tried to make contact with Books, but they said he was uncooperative and refused to leave his home. Officers impounded Books' Tahoe, and he began repeatedly calling 911.

Police said he was harassing dispatchers by refusing to listen and shouting vulgar names at them.

On Wednesday, several charges were issued for Books, and he was arrested.

Books is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and malicious use of telecommunications services.

He was taken to the Macomb County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.

Books is scheduled to return to court Feb. 7 for a probable cause hearing.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said anyone who feels they are a victim of road rage should avoid eye contact with aggressive drivers and try to create distance. Drivers who feel in danger should call 911 and go to a police station or public place for further help.

