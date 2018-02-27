Harrison Township man accused of second road rage incident in 2 months

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 27-year-old Harrison Township man facing charges in connection with a road rage incident in January was arrested last week after a similar incident in Mount Clemens.

Joshua Books, 28, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving. He was already facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and malicious use of telecommunications services.

Books was arraigned Friday and was given a $150,000 bond. He was previously given a $10,000 bond.

February Road Rage Incident

A 32-year-old man called authorities Feb. 22 at about 9 p.m. and said he was in fear for his life as a black SUV was attempting to strike his silver Lexus.

Deputies were dispatched to Groesbeck Highway and Elizabeth Road.

The incident is believed to have started over loud music, authorities said.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the Lexus pulled off onto the shoulder and the SUV made a U-turn into oncoming traffic and then drove directly at the Lexus attempting to T-bone it.

A traffic stop was initiated and Books was taken into custody.

January Road Rage Incident

A woman called the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at about 9 p.m. Jan. 22 to report a man driving recklessly near Joy Boulevard and Irwin Drive in Harrison Township. She told authorities the driver was swerving at her and trying to strike her vehicle.

She said he repeatedly tried to hit her car, and at one point put his 1995 black Chevrolet Tahoe in reverse to try to back into her at a high speed.

She told police she tried to get away, but that the driver continued to follow her.

The woman's juvenile daughter was in the car and called 911 while her mother focused on dodging the driver of the SUV, police said.

The woman gave a description of the driver and specific details about the Tahoe when deputies responded to the scene. A deputy was familiar with the Tahoe and Books.

Deputies tried to make contact with Books, but they said he was uncooperative and refused to leave his home. Officers impounded Books' Tahoe, and he began repeatedly calling 911. Police said he was harassing dispatchers by refusing to listen and shouting vulgar names at them.

Several charges were issued for Books and he was arrested two days later.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said anyone who feels they are a victim of road rage should avoid eye contact with aggressive drivers and try to create distance. Drivers who feel in danger should call 911 and go to a police station or public place for further help.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.