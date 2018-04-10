Have you left Facebook in wake of Cambridge Analytica data scandal?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going before the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees to discuss the scandal surrounding his company and data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook announced last week Cambridge Analytica may have accessed information on as many as 87 million Facebook users without the users' knowledge. Zuckerberg will now try to restore users' trust in his social media giant.

But is it too late?

We want to know if you've decide to ditch Facebook in the wake of this data scandal.

