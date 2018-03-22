Hazel Park Schools closed Friday due to social media threat

Hazel Park schools are canceled Friday due to a threat. (WDIV)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - The Hazel Park School District announced schools will be closed Friday due to a threat made on social media.

School officials were made aware of a post that made a threat toward Hazel Park Schools Thursday afternoon.

All after-school activities will be canceled Friday, as well.

Over the weekend, school officials will determine if school will be closed Monday.

The threat has been turned over to police for investigation.

Here is the full statement from Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Amy Kruppe:

