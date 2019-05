A Macomb County deputy rescues a turtle from the middle of the road. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A deputy with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office saved a turtle from being run over in the middle of the street, and it was all caught on body cam video.

You can watch the body cam footage below (and the most legendary turtle video ever, "I like turtles").

